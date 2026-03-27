Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile arrive at the Anti Corruption Commission

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is set to have a “morning chat” with Mporokoso Member of Parliament, Brian Mundubile, today at exactly 09:00 hours- disclosed Binwel Mpundu





This comes just weeks after an audio made the rounds on social media, where former political heavyweight Chishimba Kambwili confidently prophesied that Hon. Mundubile would soon have a date with the ACC.

According to His claims in the audio, the meeting wouldn’t be over tea and scones, but over some invoices and road contracts allegedly awarded to him during PF government, projects that Hon Kambwili says, seem to exist more in paperwork than on the ground.