Tonse alliance presidential hopefuls asked to pay K300,000 non-refundable fee

Tonse presidential hopefuls asked to pay K300,000 non-refundable fee



TONSE Alliance spokesman, Sean Tembo has announced eight resolutions arrived at during the 15th session of the Council of Leaders meeting held yesterday and chaired by former Mfuwe member of parliament Maureen Mabonga.





Among the eight resolutions announced, Tembo shares that on November 29, 2025, the Alliance is scheduled to hold a General Conference to elect its chairman and 2026 presidential candidate.





He says those vying for those positions should pay a K300,000 non-refundable fee and file nominations on or before Friday, November 7, 2025.





He says to be considered for the afore stated roles, any Zambian with desire to vie for office as presidential candidate under the Alliance, should be a member of the grouping on or before October 31, 2025.



©️ TV Yatu October 8, 2025.