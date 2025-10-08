SEAN TEMBO’S TONSE ALLIANCE SETS NOVEMBER 29 FOR GENERAL CONGRESS TO ELECT 2026 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

TONSE ALLIANCE SETS NOVEMBER 29 FOR GENERAL CONGRESS TO ELECT 2026 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE





The Tonse Alliance Council of Leaders has announced that it will hold its General Congress on November 29, 2025, to elect the Alliance Chairperson and Presidential Candidate for the 2026 general elections.





The decision was made during the Alliance’s 15th Council of Leaders’ meeting held in Lusaka on October 7, 2025, chaired by former Mfuwe Member of Parliament Hon. Maureen Mabonga, in accordance with Article 14(i) of the Alliance Constitution.





According to a statement issued by PeP President Sean Tembo, who is the Tonse Alliance Spokesperson, the meeting resolved several key matters, including the following:





Nomination Process: Candidates wishing to contest the Alliance Chairmanship and Presidential Candidature are required to file nominations on November 7, 2025, with a non-refundable fee of K300,000.





Eligibility: Only Zambian citizens who are members of the Council of Leaders as of October 31, 2025, will be eligible to contest.



New Membership Applications: Individuals or organizations wishing to join the Alliance must apply by October 17, 2025, and will be vetted ahead of the 16th Council of Leaders’ meeting on October 19, 2025.





Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV): The choice of the political party to act as the Alliance’s SPV for the 2026 elections will be decided at the General Congress. Political parties interested in being considered must write to the National Coordinator by October 14, 2025.





Three-Strikes Rule: The Alliance adopted a rule that members who miss three consecutive meetings without apology will automatically be replaced.





Technical Committee: A seven-member committee chaired by Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) has been constituted to harmonize member party manifestos into a single Tonse Alliance Manifesto to be launched at the General Congress.





Financial Contributions: Party presidents, MPs, and other members will contribute K3,000, K1,000, and K500 monthly, respectively, to support Alliance operations.





Upcoming Rally: The Alliance will hold a public rally in Mpika, Muchinga Province, later this month on a date to be announced.



Dialogue Efforts: To promote unity, the Council of Leaders has invited a Committee of Bishops to mediate dialogue between the Alliance and senior members of the Patriotic Front, including Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Raphael Nakachinda.





The mediation team representing the Alliance will include Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Sean Tembo, Hon. Brian Mundubile, Hon. Maureen Mabonga, and Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba.





Additionally, the Alliance has admitted Counsel Joseph Chirwa to the Council of Leaders as a prominent citizen.



The next Council of Leaders’ meeting is scheduled for October 19, 2025, in Lusaka.

TONSE ALLIANCE Press Briefing:



RESOLUTIONS OF THE 15TH TONSE ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF LEADERS’ MEETING HELD IN LUSAKA ON 7TH OCTOBER 2025



On Tuesday, 7th October 2025, the Council of Leaders of the TONSE ALLIANCE met, in Lusaka, to deliberate on the agenda items that were outstanding from the previous meeting, that was held at Palm Valley Resort in Lusaka, on 30th September 2025. The previous meeting of the Council of Leaders was disrupted by unknown individuals. This meeting that was held yesterday was chaired by former Mfuwe Member of Parliament, Hon. Maureen Mabonga, in accordance with article 14(i) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution, which states that “…when both the Alliance Chairman and Vice Chairman are absent from a meeting, the Council of Leaders shall elect one among themselves to chair that particular meeting only…”. During the 15th TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders’ meeting, the following resolutions were made:



1. THAT the TONSE ALLIANCE shall hold a General Congress to elect its Chairman and 2026 Presidential Election Candidate, on Saturday, 29th November 2025, at a venue and time that shall be personally communicated to each individual delegate. This resolution was made pursuant to article 10(a) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution;



2. THAT candidates wishing to contest the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairmanship and 2026 Presidential Election Candidature, should file in their nominations on Friday, 7th November 2025, in the manner and format that shall be prescribed by the office of the National Coordinator of the TONSE ALLIANCE;



3. THAT the nomination fee for candidates wishing to contest the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairmanship and 2026 Presidential Election Candidature, at the General Congress, shall be K300,000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Kwacha only) non-refundable;



4. THAT eligibility to contest the position of TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman and 2026 Presidential Election Candidate, is open to any Zambian citizen who shall be a member of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, as at 31st October 2025;



5. THAT those wishing to join the TONSE ALLIANCE, either as organizations or in their individual capacities, as prominent citizens, and have an interest to contest the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairmanship and 2026 Presidential Election Candidature at the General Congress, should submit their application for membership, accompanied by a letter of invitation from an existing member of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, to the National Coordinator, by 17th October 2025. All applications shall be vetted, and those that pass the vetting process shall be submitted to the 16th meeting of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, that shall be held on Sunday, 19th October 2025, for consideration. This resolution was made pursuant to article 7(a) of the TONSE ALLIANCE Constitution;



6. THAT the choice of special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will be utilized by the TONSE ALLIANCE in the 2026 general elections, shall be made at the General Congress, which is slated for 29th November 2025;



7. THAT member political parties wishing to be shortlisted for consideration as a TONSE ALLIANCE SPV, should write to the National Coordinator, expressing such interest, on or before 14th October 2025. The office of National Coordinator shall then proceed to vet all such political parties, and the shortlisted political parties shall be presented before the Council of Leaders meeting that shall be held on 19th October 2025, for review;



8. THAT the TONSE ALLIANCE has adopted a “three-strikes rule” whereby members of the Alliance who abscond from three consecutive meetings of the Council of Leaders, without apology, shall automatically be replaced;



9. THAT the TONSE ALLIANCE has constituted a 7-member Technical Committee, to be headed by ZMP Party President, Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube, with members including Chilubi Island Member of Parliament, Hon. Francis Mulenga Fube, Mafinga District Council Chairman, His Worship Mr. Duncan Kaonga and Mr. Gregory Chisha. This Technical Committee has been tasked with consolidating the party manifestos of all member political parties of the TONSE ALLIANCE, to develop a single TONSE ALLIANCE Manifesto that will be reviewed and approved by the Council of Leaders, and launched at the TONSE ALLIANCE General Congress that is slated for Saturday, 29th November 2025;



10. THAT in order to facilitate the smooth running of the TONSE ALLIANCE, members of the Council of Leaders shall be required to make monthly financial contributions as follows;



(i) Party Presidents = K3,000.00 per month

(ii) Members of Parliament = K1,000.00 per month

(iii) Other members of the Council of Leaders = K500.000 per month



11. THAT the TONSE ALLIANCE shall hold a public rally in Mpika District of Muchinga Province, at a date, time and place to be communicated, but within the month of October 2025;



12. THAT in the quest to try and foster unity within the TONSE ALLIANCE, the Council of Leaders has approached a Committee of Bishops to facilitate dialogue and mediation between the Council of Leaders and senior members of the Patriotic Front, including Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Raphael Nakachinda. The Committee of Bishops has since accepted the request. In this proposed dialogue and mediation process, the Council of Leaders shall be represented by the following;



(i) Mr. Kelvin Bwalya Fube – ZMP President

(ii) Mr. Sean E. Tembo – PeP President

(iii) Hon. Brian Mundubile – Mporokoso Member of Parliament

(iv) Hon. Maureen Mabonga – Former Mfuwe Member of Parliament

(v) Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba – TONSE ALLIANCE National Coordinator



13. THAT while the proposed dialogue and mediation process is going on, all the planned activities of the TONSE ALLIANCE shall proceed unhindered;



14. THAT the TONSE ALLIANCE has admitted Counsel Joseph Chirwa, in his capacity as a prominent citizen, to the Council of Leaders, with immediate effect;



15. THAT the next meeting of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders shall take place on Sunday, 19th October 2025, and all bonafide members of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, are invited;



With no other business to discuss and resolve, the 15th meeting of the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders was adjourned.



Issued In Service of the Nation, by:





Sean E. Tembo



PeP President, TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson &



Chairman of Disciplinary Committee



CC: The Vice Chairman, TONSE ALLIANCE



CC: Adhoc Chairperson, TONSE ALLIANCE



CC: National Coordinator, TONSE ALLIANCE



CC: File