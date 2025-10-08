⬆️ MORNING WIRE | TONSE ALLIANCE SPLIT DEEPENS AS KATUTA ENTERS 2026 RACE; CSO BACKS CONSTITUTION REFORM DRIVE





Good morning. As Zambia inches toward the 2026 elections, the opposition Tonse Alliance continues to unravel, a controversial lawmaker joins the presidential race, and civil society groups weigh in on the country’s constitutional reform agenda. Here are the top stories shaping the day.





Tonse Alliance: Nakacinda Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Leadership Rift



The opposition Tonse Alliance faces another test of unity this morning. Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has called for an emergency Council of Leaders meeting at the PF Secretariat, just hours before the Alliance is scheduled to brief the media on resolutions from yesterday’s gathering convened by Sean Tembo and Chris Zumani Zimba.





Nakacinda and acting PF president Given Lubinda were absent from that earlier meeting, despite being listed among the new Tonse Council members announced last week. The two have accused Tembo’s camp of acting outside established procedures.





Party insiders say today’s emergency session aims to reclaim control of the Alliance and clarify who holds authority to speak or organise under its banner. Tembo’s team has yet to respond, but parallel statements are expected before the day ends, deepening the Alliance’s image crisis ahead of next year’s elections.





Given Katuta Joins Presidential Race



Chiengi independent lawmaker Given Katuta has confirmed she will contest the presidency in the 2026 general election. The announcement, expected at a press briefing later this morning, positions her as one of the few women entering the crowded race.





Katuta, a familiar figure in Parliament, has built her profile around strong views on marriage, family life, and morality. She has also made headlines for controversy including an ongoing assault case in which she allegedly spat in the face of a journalist during a heated exchange at the National Assembly last year.





Despite the criticism, her supporters say Katuta’s outspokenness and independence resonate with voters frustrated by elite politics. Her decision to run as an independent is likely to test whether personality-driven politics can break through Zambia’s traditional party barriers.





CSOs Welcome Constitutional Reform Process



Civil society has applauded President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to form a technical team on constitutional reforms, describing it as a necessary step toward a credible and inclusive national dialogue.





Speaking on behalf of a coalition of CSOs, Chapter One Foundation executive director Josiah Kalala said the initiative offers a chance to end the cycle of politically engineered amendments that have undermined public trust in Zambia’s governance system.





“The process must be transparent, inclusive, and free from political interference,” Kalala said.

“The committee must publish drafts, hold public hearings, and engage women, youth, and rural communities.”





Kalala urged government to adopt a legal framework defining the team’s mandate, timelines, and accountability mechanisms. He cautioned against rushing the process to fit the 2026 election schedule, insisting that constitutional reform must aim for durability, not expedience.





The Bigger Picture



Zambia’s opposition remains fragmented and distracted, even as the ruling party sharpens its message around economic recovery and governance reform. The Tonse Alliance is bleeding legitimacy, while figures like Katuta seek to redefine political relevance on individual terms.





Meanwhile, the constitutional reform process could mark a turning point if it avoids political capture and delivers a charter rooted in inclusion and justice.



This is The People’s Brief Morning Wire. Stay tuned for more verified reports.



© The People’s Brief | Morning Wire