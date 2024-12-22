TONSE ALLIANCE THANKS THE PEOPLE OF KAWAMBWA FOR THEIR SUPPORT DURING THE CAMPAIGN, ELECTION PERIOD



…..we will be back in 2026, says the Campaign Manager Hon Kasandwe



Kawambwa District… Sunday December 22, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)



Tonse Alliance has thanked the people of Kawambwa District for their support before, during and the Kawambwa Central Parliamentary by-election.



Tonse had fielded Danstan Mwansa under the New Congress Party (NCP) ticket in the just ended Kawambwa Parliamentary by-election.





Tonse Alliance Campaign Manager Hon Anthony Kasadwe, who is also Bangweulu PF Member of Parliament, says the Alliance saw it fit to thank the people through the Church for their support and prayers during the election period.





He said this when he led a team of other campaign managers at St Mary’s Catholic Church this morning in the company of Luapula Constituency PF MP Eng Chanda Katotobwe (Deputy Campaign Manager), Mwansabombwe PF MP Hon Kampampi Kabaso (Deputy Campaign Manager) and other PF leaders.





Hon Kasandwe said just after nominations, Tonse presented the candidate in the Church and that the people received them well.



The Lawmaker further said it was prudent that the team before leaving Kawambwa, should go back to the church to thank the people for the support and prayers.





“We came here with former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu just after the nominations asking God for peaceful campaigns/elections without any confusion. We didn’t win the election, but cannot just go like that minus thanking you the people for the support. Loosing hurts but we are comforted with your love and support,” he said.





He said this is the first defeat and the team will be back in 2026.



And St Mary’s Catholic Church Assistant Parish Priest Fr Frederick Mpasa said it is very rare that political leaders would go back to thank the people despite loosing the elections.



The team also included Kawambwa Council Deputy Chairperson Daniel Mulenga, Lunga Council Deputy Chairperson Joshua Chanda and other PF leaders.



#SmartEagles2024