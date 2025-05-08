TONSE AT IT AGAIN AS YOUTH CHAIRPERSON SUES CHITALU CHILUFYA OVER K275,000 DEBT



TONSE Alliance youth chairperson Celestine Mukandila has asked the Lusaka High Court to give him permission to advertise a demand letter claiming a total of K275,000 from former Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya whom he claims has disappeared with his money.





Mukandila said sometime in 2024, Dr Chilufya borrowed the sum of US$20,000 for which he deposited his title deeds in relation to the advanced sum.



He narrated that has been looking for Dr Chilufya so that he can serve him a demand letter but all has proved futile.





Mukandila said he wants to sue him for the debt but the law demands that he first serves him the demand letter, and when he fails to respond thats when he can proceed.





In an Affidavit in support of ex- parte summons for leave to serve demand letter, Mukandila said he has tried to locate Chilufya at his last known address and was unable to locate him making the mission to be practically impossible.



“I have tried to locate the defendant in all ways known to me but he has been very elusive and evading service.”





“I tried to serve the letter of demand on WhatsApp but the defendant has not responded to the said message, I have submitted screen shot as evidence of the claim,” he said.



Mukandila submitted that all efforts to trace the defendant has failed and proved futile.





He said unless the leave sought was granted there can be no proper service.



“It would be in interest of justice to have court process served by substituted service. I crave for this court to grant this application in order that service may be affected through advertisement by advertising twice in print media of nation circulation.”





“I intend to serve the defendant in atleast two of the print media newspapers with a national circulation,” he said.



Mukandila said Dr Chilufya paid part of the money but he is still owing him K250,000, and despite several reminders he has refused or neglected to pay the said sum





“To this regard we demand payment of the total sum of K250, 000 plus sum of K25, 000 being the collection fee. Therefore bringing the total sum to k275, 000.”





“In the same vain we remind you that since you did cause to deposit your title deeds as security for the same sum, our client will proceed with foreclosure in the said property should the outstanding sum stated above not be paid within the agreed time,” read the document.



Kalemba