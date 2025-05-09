Tonse Leaders to visit the house of mourning for Dr Rodger Chongwe

NOTICE

To all Tonse alliance Council of Leaders

PF MCCs

PF Members of Parliament

TONSE/PF Mayoral and Councilors Based in Lusaka.

From :the office of the Secretary General

Hon Raphael Nakachinda MCC

Date:08/05/2025

Subject: Visiting Funeral house of veteran Politician Dr Rodger Chongwe in Silverest.

The PF Acting President Hon Given Lubinda MCC and Senior Leaders of both Tonse and the Patriotic Front Party will be visiting the funeral house of veteran Politician Dr Rodger Chongwe ,a Former Cabinet Minister tomorrow Friday the 9 th of May 2025

Meeting Place:by the falls Mall near the international airport round about.

Time 14 hrs

Be there.

May the soul of the departed rest in eternal Peace.