Tonse Leaders to visit the house of mourning for Dr Rodger Chongwe
NOTICE
To all Tonse alliance Council of Leaders
PF MCCs
PF Members of Parliament
TONSE/PF Mayoral and Councilors Based in Lusaka.
From :the office of the Secretary General
Hon Raphael Nakachinda MCC
Date:08/05/2025
Subject: Visiting Funeral house of veteran Politician Dr Rodger Chongwe in Silverest.
The PF Acting President Hon Given Lubinda MCC and Senior Leaders of both Tonse and the Patriotic Front Party will be visiting the funeral house of veteran Politician Dr Rodger Chongwe ,a Former Cabinet Minister tomorrow Friday the 9 th of May 2025
Meeting Place:by the falls Mall near the international airport round about.
Time 14 hrs
Be there.
May the soul of the departed rest in eternal Peace.