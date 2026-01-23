Tonse members; Pule, Chifumu and Zimba are jokers – Miles
By Mubanga Mubanga
Acting PF deputy secretary general Miles Sampa has described Tonse Alliance members; Apostle Dan Pule, FDD leader Chifumu Banda and Zumani Zimba as jokers.
In a recent interview, Sampa maintained that Zimba, Apostle Pule and Banda should go to “hell” because Chawama did not need them.
“So other than Zumani, ask where was Reverend Pule in Chawama? Where was Chifumu Banda?
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/tonse-members-pule-chifumu-and-zimba-are-jokers-miles/