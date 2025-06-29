TONSE MOVES TO NULIFY LUMEZI VOTE



…as it rejects Lumezi by-election result won by UPND, describes the outcome as the greatest scam ever, shocked that the ECZ went on to distribute reprinted ballots without the inspection of participating political parties





THE Tonse Alliance has announced its intention to mount a legal challenge against the outcome of the Lumezi by-election, alleging widespread irregularities and what it has termed as the greatest scam in the country’s electoral history.





Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Tonse Alliance national youth chairperson and Lusaka-based lawyer Celestine Mambula Mukandila has accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of breaching transparency by printing and distributing ballot papers without consulting key stakeholders.





Mr Mukandila has charged that the UPND manipulated the outcome of the Lumezi by-election, especially that the ECZ went on to print new ballots in 24 hours and distributed the ballots without allowing participating political parties inspecting the process.





“That in itself compromised the integrity of the election, and that is the reason we are taking this matter to court,” Mr Mukandila said, adding that the alliance was determined to see the results nullified through legal means.





Mr Mukandila expressed strong confidence in the case, declaring; “Are we going to succeed? We have 100 percent confidence that we will succeed. The people of Lumezi should expect another by-election.”





He emphasized that the Tonse Alliance remained committed to the fight for credible and transparent elections ahead of the 2026 general polls.



“I will not sleep until we have a credible Electoral Commission of Zambia,” he stated.





The controversy around the Lumezi by-election stems from allegations of electoral fraud, including the omission of the UPND candidate’s full name on initial ballot papers.



Following complaints, the ECZ reprinted and redistributed the ballots within 24 hours—a move that drew sharp criticism from opposition parties who questioned the transparency and speed of the process.





The Tonse Alliance had called for the cancellation of the Lumezi by-election after it was discovered that the UPND candidate had his surname missing, prompting the ECZ to print new ballots withing 24 hours after the discovery of the error.





In the final results, UPND candidate Lufeyo Ngoma secured 11,521 votes, defeating Goodson Banda of the New Congress, who represented the Tonse Alliance and polled 6,821 votes.





But Mr Mukandila is insisting that only a court ruling can restore public confidence in the electoral process, vowing that the alliance will not rest until electoral credibility is upheld.

[ Daily Nation Zambia ]