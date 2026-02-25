Tonto Dikeh Clears the Air Over Viral Birthday Video



Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has addressed online speculation following a viral clip from her son’s 10th birthday celebration. The actress recently co-hosted a football-themed party with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, when a video surfaced showing her sharing a warm embrace with a man who closely resembles him.





The clip sparked widespread assumptions that the man was Churchill, leading to criticism from some social media users. Others even mentioned Churchill’s wife, Rosy Meurer, suggesting she might feel uneasy about the moment.

However, Tonto firmly dismissed the claims, clarifying that the man in the video is actually Churchill’s uncle, whom she regards as family.





“This is completely inappropriate and inaccurate. He is Churchill’s uncle and by extension, my uncle as well,” she wrote.





The actress went on to explain that the man played a crucial role in her life during her pregnancy. She revealed that her son was born in his home in the United States, where she stayed for six months under his care and protection.





Sharing further details, Tonto disclosed that his wife, identified as Aunty Vivian, took her to the hospital when she went into labour. She said the couple provided her and her newborn with shelter, food, clothing, and support during that period.





Expressing disappointment over the online reaction, she stated, “This narrative is deeply disrespectful to him, to me, and to our families,” urging people to be more considerate before drawing conclusions.





Her response has since sparked discussions about co-parenting, blended family relationships, and how quickly situations can be misinterpreted on social media.