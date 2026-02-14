Top 10 Most Followed Celebrities In The World

There are a lot of influential people who have walked on planet earth, but only a few stand tall when it comes to aura and crown pulling.
This piece will take you through the top 10 most-followed people in the world in 2026.
The list comprises footballers, musicians, actors, and models who have consistently shaped their craft and delivered what their fans want.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Instagram – 671 Million
Facebook – 171 Million
X (Twitter) – 105.7 Milliion
YouTube – 78.2 Million
Justin Bieber
Instagram – 292 Million
X – 89.9 Million
YouTube – 77 Million
Facebook – 89 Million
Lionel Messi
Instagram – 511 Million
Facebook – 115 Million
YouTube – 4.43 Million
Selena Gomez
Instagram – 415 Million
TikTok – 59 Million
X – 58.3 Million
Facebook – 85 Million
Kylie Jenner
Instagram – 391 Million
TikTok – 59.7 Million
X – 37.4 Million
Facebook – 31 Million