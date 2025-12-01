Top 10 Most Hijacked Cars In South Africa For 2025 Revealed In Security Report

A new security alert has named the ten cars most targeted by hijackers in South Africa this year. The list, compiled from police and insurance industry data, shows a clear preference for popular bakkies and affordable sedans, turning everyday drives into potential targets for criminals. The report, detailed by The Daily Inquirer, paints a worrying picture for motorists, indicating that hijackings are calculated crimes focusing on specific makes and models.

The Hit List: From Bakkies To Budget Cars

The data reveals a stark hierarchy in the vehicles criminals seek. Topping the list are robust double-cab bakkies, followed by common passenger cars found on nearly every street. According to the analysis of SAPS and insurance industry reports, the most targeted vehicles for 2025 are:

Toyota Hilux Volkswagen Polo Vivo Toyota Fortuner Ford Ranger Hyundai Nissan NP200 Kia Picanto Toyota Corolla Quest Isuzu D-Max BMW 3 Series

The security report indicates that the Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Polo Vivo are the two most hijacked vehicles nationwide. The report is quoted as saying:

“The Toyota Hilux remains the king of the road for all the wrong reasons. Its parts are in constant demand, and its value across the border makes it a prime target for syndicates. Similarly, the Volkswagen Polo Vivo is ubiquitous and incredibly easy to move on the black market or break down for spares.”

Hijacker Tactics Exposed

The methods used by hijackers are becoming increasingly brazen and sophisticated. The report outlines several common ploys that drivers should be aware of to avoid falling victim to them. One prevalent method is the ‘follow-home’ robbery, where criminals track a target from a shopping centre or petrol station to their residential address.

Another dangerous tactic involves staging a minor ‘accident’ to force a driver to pull over and exit their vehicle. The Daily Inquirer explained:

“We are seeing a significant rise in the ‘block-off’ method at intersections, especially in the evenings. A second car will box you in, making escape impossible. There are also cases of criminals impersonating traffic or law enforcement officials to get drivers to stop in isolated areas.”

Fighting Back With Technology And Awareness

While the statistics are alarming, security experts and insurance companies emphasise that proactive measures can drastically reduce risk. The combination of heightened awareness and modern technology is a powerful deterrent against hijackings.

The report states that a vehicle fitted with a tracking device is often recovered within hours. Beyond tracking systems, immobilisers are a crucial first line of defence. A representative from a major insurance underwriter, who wished to remain anonymous, stated:

“We see a clear pattern where vehicles with no additional security are targeted first. An aftermarket immobiliser, a visible steering wheel lock, and even smash-and-grab window film can make a criminal think twice. They are looking for the path of least resistance.”

The overarching advice from all security quarters is to prioritise personal safety. Motorists are urged to remain vigilant, vary their routes, and avoid distractions like mobile phones when approaching their homes or sitting in traffic