Top 30 finalists announced for Mrs South Africa 2025

Thirty exceptional married women have been unveiled as the Top 30 finalists for Mrs South Africa 2025 following a rigorous semi-final week held at Hotel Sky in Sandton.



The finalists were selected after days of interviews, empowerment workshops, and closed-door judging sessions focusing on leadership, impact, and public speaking.


Led by CEO Joani Jacobs, the programme has evolved into a premier women’s empowerment platform, dubbed the “MBA of life.”



The semi-final showcase, hosted by Ayanda Thabethe and featuring a performance by Lloyd Cele, saw reigning queen Erin-Jane Miller inspire the hopefuls before the final cut was made.



The finalists will now prepare for the grand finale in November.

