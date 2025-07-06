Top 30 finalists announced for Mrs South Africa 2025



Thirty exceptional married women have been unveiled as the Top 30 finalists for Mrs South Africa 2025 following a rigorous semi-final week held at Hotel Sky in Sandton.





The finalists were selected after days of interviews, empowerment workshops, and closed-door judging sessions focusing on leadership, impact, and public speaking.





Led by CEO Joani Jacobs, the programme has evolved into a premier women’s empowerment platform, dubbed the “MBA of life.”





The semi-final showcase, hosted by Ayanda Thabethe and featuring a performance by Lloyd Cele, saw reigning queen Erin-Jane Miller inspire the hopefuls before the final cut was made.





The finalists will now prepare for the grand finale in November.