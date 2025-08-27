By Dr Aaron Mujajati

TOP 5 JOBS THAT ARE LESS LIKELY TO BE REPLACED BY AI.





According to the World Economic Forum the following five jobs are less likely to be replaced by AI:





1. Mental Health Professionals. To do these jobs you need human connection, trust and empathy. Ai just can’t do this job effectively. So mental health professionals will not be replaced by AI any time soon.





2. Skilled Trades (plumbers, carpenters, electrician). These jobs are based on highly skilled hands on work. When these jobs get complex and require trouble shooting AI simply can’t do it.





3. Teachers – especially early childhood educators. Children require emotional nurturing, play based learning, and adult supervision and AI simply can’t do it.





4. Healthcare Professionals (doctors, nurses). Although AI can make diagnoses it can not do complex surgery or make judgement calls in ethical dilemma type of situations. Ai can not offer emotional support, this will always need another human.





5. Religious leaders (pastors, bishops, papas). Ai is largely data driven. Not so with religion. So these jobs will need humans because they are deeply rooted in faith, spiritual counsel and emotional support which AI can’t do.





So if you are looking for a career that will not be replaced by AI look to the predictions of the World Economic Forum. You have heard.