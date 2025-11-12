Top African Countries with advanced missile defense systems

0

Top African Countries with advanced missile defense systems

1)- Egypt : Possesses advanced systems, including the Russian S-300.

2)- Algeria : Has deployed Russian air defense systems.



3)- South Africa : Developed its own advanced defense system, the Umkhonto missile.

4)- Morocco : Reportedly possesses advanced air defense systems.



5)- Nigeria : Has advanced defense systems.

6)- Ethiopia : Operates the Russian S-300 system.



7)- Kenya : Is acquiring the Spyder system from Israel.

8)- Rwanda : Has acquired the TL-50 (Sky Dragon 50) missile system from China.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here