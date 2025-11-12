Top African Countries with advanced missile defense systems



1)- Egypt : Possesses advanced systems, including the Russian S-300.



2)- Algeria : Has deployed Russian air defense systems.





3)- South Africa : Developed its own advanced defense system, the Umkhonto missile.



4)- Morocco : Reportedly possesses advanced air defense systems.





5)- Nigeria : Has advanced defense systems.



6)- Ethiopia : Operates the Russian S-300 system.





7)- Kenya : Is acquiring the Spyder system from Israel.



8)- Rwanda : Has acquired the TL-50 (Sky Dragon 50) missile system from China.