 Top Republicans question US troop withdrawal from Germany

NATO has said it is working with the United States to understand Washington’s decision to withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany, as tensions between transatlantic allies deepen over the Middle East war.

The move follows an announcement by the Pentagon, with spokesman Sean Parnell stating that the withdrawal is expected to be completed “over the next six to twelve months.”

NATO confirmed it is seeking clarity on the decision. “This adjustment underscores the need for Europe to continue to invest more in defense and take on a greater share of the responsibility for our shared security,” NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart said.

The development comes amid a public disagreement between Donald Trump and Friedrich Merz, after Merz suggested Iran was “humiliating” Washington during negotiations. Trump has also announced plans to increase tariffs on European Union vehicles from 15 percent to 25 percent, accusing the bloc of failing to meet obligations under a previous trade agreement.

As of December 2025, there were more than 36,000 US troops stationed in Germany, compared to around 12,600 in Italy and 3,800 in Spain.

Germany has responded cautiously to the announcement. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said the reduction “was to be expected,” while Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted that Berlin is “prepared” and remains engaged in discussions with NATO partners.

However, Wadephul emphasised the continued importance of US military infrastructure in Germany, stating that major installations such as the Ramstein Air Base are “not up for discussion” due to their critical role for both countries.

The decision has also drawn concern from senior US lawmakers. Roger Wicker and Mike Rogers warned that reducing troop numbers could risk “sending the wrong signal to Vladimir Putin,” adding that while European allies are increasing defence spending, it will take time to build sufficient military capability.

Trump has repeatedly argued that European nations should take greater responsibility for their own defence and has previously threatened to reduce US troop presence across the continent. He also suggested this week that further withdrawals from Italy and Spain could follow, saying: “Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible… Yeah, probably, I probably will. Why shouldn’t I?”