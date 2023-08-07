Top UPND officials sound poverty alarm

TWO top UPND officials have come out in the open to complain about the neglect and poverty ravaging the rank and file of the ruling party.

In a viral 15-minute audio, UPND youth chairpersons from Northwestern Province, Bruce Kanema, and Lusaka Province, Anderson Banda, candidly discussed the dire situation within the party.

Kanema expressed his dismay at the prevailing poverty among UPND members, particularly the youth.

“There is poverty in the UPND, there is poverty among the youths, terrible poverty. All their hopes are gone,” lamented Kanema

He acknowledged some of the positive initiatives implemented by President Hakainde Hichilema but lamented the lack of effective communication to showcase these accomplishments to the people.

Kanema criticized the party’s leadership for not adequately addressing the issues and warned that this could jeopardize their chances of retaining power.

“We don’t own the supporters; they joined the party willingly and can leave whenever they want. But we are keeping them in terrible poverty. Even the children of party officials cannot find jobs,” Kanema stated, expressing his concern over the hardships faced by party members and the lack of opportunities.

He further criticized the party’s leadership and National Management Committee (NMC) for not taking decisive action to address the problems within the party, leaving it in disarray. Kanema also expressed frustration over the apparent favoritism shown to individuals in positions of power and called for urgent reforms.

In agreement with Kanema, Anderson Banda, UPND Lusaka Province youth chairperson, added that the situation was “extremely disgusting and painful.” He highlighted the disillusionment among party members and the negative perception of the party among the general populace. Banda emphasized the need for immediate action and a genuine commitment to addressing the concerns raised by party members.

Both officials stressed the importance of heeding the voices of the people and taking their grievances seriously.

They expressed worry that the party’s leadership appeared to be disconnected from the realities on the ground, and if not addressed promptly, the situation could further erode support for the UPND.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba