Tory Lanez Gets New Court Date Amid Fight To Overturn Conviction

Tory Lanez’s fight for freedom continues, and according to AllHipHop, he’s headed back to court next month. Reportedly, oral arguments in his bid to overturn his sentence will begin on August 18 in Los Angeles.

In 2022, he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after a party two years prior. The following year, he was sentenced to ten years behind bars for it. He, along with countless fans and peers, have been calling for his release ever since. Lanez previously filed a request for release on bail, which was denied. The court labeled him a potential flight risk and cited other concerns.

News of the performer’s upcoming court date comes shortly after it was reported that multiple politicians began advocating for his release. This includes former New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley and White House appointee Jack Brewer.

The two of them are petitioning California Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon him. Holley filed a formal petition this month. “I humbly implore you to exercise your authority…to grant clemency, correcting a grave injustice and safeguarding a life,” the petition states. “Mr. Peterson’s conviction rests on unstable foundations.”

Brewer took to X with a post about Lanez’s case, arguing that he should be brought home for the sake of his son. “As an advocate for 2nd Chance Fathers, I can’t stay silent about Tory Lanez,” he wrote. “This is another broken case that points to someone else, another father is lost to a system that rewards headlines over truth. Fatherlessness is destroying our nation.”

Lanez will be eligible for parole in November of 2029. If he is not granted parole at that time, he’s expected to stay in prison until 2033. His loved ones, however, expect him home “much sooner.”