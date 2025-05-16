Tory Lanez: Legal Team Claims Artiste Did Not Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

Lawyers for incarcerated musician Tory Lanez have reportedly produced new evidence claiming that the artiste did not shoot Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

According to the supposed evidence, the legal team stated that Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, was responsible for the shooting.

The lawyers made these claims at a press conference on Wednesday, alleging that Tory Lanez, aka Daystar Peterson, was never given “a fair trial, free from bias, political interference, and media-driven pressure.”

“[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times,” one of the lawyers was quoted.

“In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting.”

“There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun,” the representative added.

Early this week, Tory Lanez was reported to be in ‘critical condition’ after he was stabbed in prison. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the incident via some outlets.

The man who stabbed him has been identified as 42-year-old Santino Casio, who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page, Tory’s team claimed he suffered wounds to his back, torso, the back of his head, and the left side of his face.

As the Canadian rapper continues to recover at a hospital, his legal team believes their new evidence will lead to his release.

The stabbing incident and supposed fresh evidence come barely a week after the artiste posted a picture of his new physique behind bars and noted that his next album will be ready soon.

In February, Tory Lanez had his recording session cut short when a disturbance occurred inside a part of the California Correctional Facility.

Excerpts of the video, which appeared online, showed the artiste rapping through the prison telephone when the disturbance occurred behind him.

The composer of the Prison Tapes series had said he and his engineer had found a way to record music over the jail phone and still maintain its quality.