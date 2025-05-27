Tory Lanez’s Attacker Claims He Acted In Self-Defense

Tory Lanez‘s prison attacker, who stabbed him 14 times, has claimed that he was acting in self-defense.

Santino Cosio, the alleged attacker, who is already serving a life sentence for murder, spoke with TMZ about his view of the stabbing.

Casio claims that he heard on the prison grapevine that Lanez was planning to attack him and had put a bounty out on his head.

Casio added that he then crossed paths with the Canadian rapper and that he saw something bulging out of his pocket.

The convict said he believed it was a weapon so attacked Lanez.

Casio and Lanez used to be based in neighboring cells and allegedly had a previously positive relationship.

It is not know what led to the breakdown in their relationship while Casio also claims to have been stabbed during the melee.

In response to the interview, Lanez’s legal team said: “The recent attempt on his life was savage and ferocious, underscoring the clear and present danger he faces while incarcerated. Any claim to the contrary particularly from an individual serving a life sentence for heinous crimes is not only baseless but an absurd fabrication.”

They added: “His continued confinement is both a miscarriage of justice and a threat to his safety. He must be released immediately.”

The Canadian rapper was stabbed a total of 14 times even though it is reported that prison staff responded to the attack immediately and gave Lanez prompt medical aid before he was transferred to hospital.

Lanez suffered serious injuries from the attack with both of his lungs collapsing resulting in him being put on a breathing machine by doctors.

Despite the severity of the attack, Lanez is now breathing on his own and able to talk.

He is also expected to make a full recovery from the attack.

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

His lawyers are currently using the incident to attempt to get him a pardon from California Governor Gavin Newsome but that has been met with silence by the politician while Megan herself blasted Lanez’s most recent bid for freedom.