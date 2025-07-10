Tory Lanez’s father says his son will be released ‘much sooner than later’

During a July 2 interview with DJ Carisma on Power 106 Los Angeles, Tory Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, touched on his son’s legal woes, claiming that he will be released from prison “much sooner than later.”

Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, allegedly shot female rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument after they left a pool party hosted at reality star Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood mansion in July 2020. Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her foot following the shooting.

In December 2022, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty on three gun-related charges in the shooting. He was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez has, however, maintained his innocence, and his legal team is still pushing for his release from prison and trying to get California Governor Gavin Newsom to grant him a pardon. His legal team also claims they have discovered new and unsubstantiated evidence. The Jerry Sprunger singer’s father in the recent interview reiterated that his son is innocent, and he will be vindicated soon.

“I wouldn’t go on record giving a date right now,” Sonstar Peterson, said, per XXL. “What I will say is that there are movements happening in the background. The powers that be can clearly see that this was a hatchet job. They can see, based on the evidence, or should I say lack of, everybody can see that. There are things happening right now. Like I said, I think it is much sooner than a lot of people would think. Much sooner than later. He’s coming home.”

Lanez’s legal team added more pressure to their campaign to get him released after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate in May. Though they claim that they have new evidence linked to the case, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Mari Henderson, told XXL that is untrue.

“There is no new evidence that proves his innocence,” Henderson said. “And in fact, they’re taking evidence that had already been introduced at trial by the prosecution and trying to spin it and claim that this somehow exonerates him.”

She added: “This is someone who’s faced with the harsh reality that he was sentenced for his crime to 10 years and has to face his punishment and is trying to drum up media attention and conspiracy theorists and mouthpieces to continue to harass and terrorize and re-victimize Meg, who just wants to put a close to this painful chapter on her life now going five years later.”