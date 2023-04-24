Tottenham have sacked the caretaker manager in the wake of Sunday’s 6-1 humiliation

Tottenham have sacked the caretaker manager, Cristian Stellini, in the wake of Sunday’s 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle and placed his assistant, Ryan Mason, in charge.

The move was confirmed by the chairman, Daniel Levy, who described the result as unacceptable and devastating and said he took ultimate responsibility.

Levy said in a statement: “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.

Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course.

“I met with the player committee today – the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season. We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

Mason, who was passed over for the interim position after the club dismissed Antonio Conte on 26 March, was in caretaker charge for the final weeks of the 2020-21 season after the sacking of José Mourinho, winning four of six Premier League games.

Levy needs to get the next permanent managerial appointment right and he hopes to be able to persuade Julian Nagelsmann to accept the post in the summer.

Nagelsmann, sacked by Bayern Munich on 24 March, pulled out of the running to take over at Chelsea last Friday; the west London club are primed to hire Mauricio Pochettino, a former Spurs manager.

Levy has made no move to go back to Pochettino despite the obvious attraction of him, especially his popularity with the fans, who have sung his name at recent matches. It has led to the feeling that Levy has somebody lined up for the end of the season. Luis Enrique, the former Barcelona and Spain manager, is another option.

The immediate priority is to stabilise after the Newcastle defeat when the team were 5-0 down after 21 minutes, bankrupt on every level. Stellini had started with a new-look 4-3-3 formation which he ditched in the 23rd minute, bringing on a third centre-half, Davinson Sánchez, for the midfielder Pape Sarr. – The Guardian