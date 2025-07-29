Tourism overtakes Gold Exports as Top Earner in Tanzania



For the first time ever, tourism has become Tanzania’s leading source of foreign income, overtaking gold.





The tourism sector generated $3.92 billion in the year ending May 2025, while gold brought in $3.83 billion during the same period, according to the Bank of Tanzania.





This shift reflects Tanzania’s economic recovery from the pandemic and the success of policy reforms aimed at boosting the tourism sector, according to Business Insider Africa.