Traditional Leaders Condemn Mundubile’s Arrest, Call for Unity and Justice



Chief Mabumba of Luapula and Chief Mpepo of Mpika in Muchinga Province have condemned the arrest of Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile, describing it as unjust and harmful to national progress.





The two traditional leaders made the remarks during a courtesy call on Mundubile at his Lusaka residence following his release on police bond.





Chief Mabumba questioned the timing of the charges, arguing that pursuing allegations from several years ago lacks justification.





He warned that such actions risk undermining development and deepening political divisions.



The Luapula-based chief said he travelled urgently to Lusaka upon hearing of the arrest, which he described as disappointing.





Meanwhile, Chief Mpepo raised concern over a growing climate of fear among citizens and urged Zambians to remain courageous and vigilant.





He called for unity over division, noting that Mundubile had earlier been intercepted at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and taken into police custody.



Millennium TV Zambia