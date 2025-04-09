TRAILBLAZING POLITICIAN EDITH NAWAKWI REMEMBERED FOR HER FEARLESS LEGACY



Lusaka… Tuesday April 8, 2025



Prominent analyst Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Edith Nawakwi, describing her as a trailblazer in Zambian politics whose legacy should never be forgotten.





In his statement, Mr. Kapumpe reflected on Ms. Nawakwi’s bold entry into politics, noting that her leadership began at a young age during her time as a student at the University of Zambia.





He said she was known for her fearless and eloquent speeches, often standing shoulder to shoulder with renowned political figures such as Frederick Chiluba (FJT) and Michael Sata without faltering.





He pointed out that at just 34 years old, Ms. Nawakwi became Zambia’s Minister of Energy and later made history as the first female Finance Minister in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.





He questioned whether there were any ministers of such calibre and age today, suggesting that her accomplishments were a testament to her exceptional character.



Born on June 24, 1959, Ms. Nawakwi was described as a highly accomplished economist, holding a degree from the University of Zambia and a postgraduate diploma from Imperial College London.



Mr. Kapumpe highlighted her service in several key ministerial roles, including Minister of Energy and Water Development, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries, and Minister of Finance.





He further noted that Ms. Nawakwi broke new ground not only in government but also in party politics, co-founding the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) and becoming its president in 2005.



She was the second woman in Zambia to lead a political party, a milestone that paved the way for future generations of female leaders.





Mr. Kapumpe emphasized that Ms. Nawakwi’s legacy extended beyond her official positions, describing her as a woman in her prime who had left an indelible mark on the nation.





He concluded his tribute by saluting her contribution and expressing deep respect for her accomplishments.





Ms. Nawakwi passed away on April 7, 2025, at the age of 65.



Zambia mourns the loss of a pioneering leader whose impact on the country’s political landscape will be remembered for generations.