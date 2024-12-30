A transgender child molester at a women’s prison has been accused of s£xually ass@ulting her cellmate.

Former Washington Corrections Center for Women inmate Mozzy Clark-Sanchez claims Christopher Scott Williams – who identifies as a woman – subjected her to months of stalking, threats of violence, and s£xual harassment and assault while they were cellmates.

In a federal lawsuit, Clark-Sanchez claims Williams petitioned the Washington State Department of Corrections to be recognized as a female and transferred to a women’s prison.

Williams had allegedly assaulted a male prison guard to the point that he was rendered unconscious, according to KIRO.

The state granted the request, and placed Williams in a cell with Clark-Sanchez, according to the suit against the Department of Corrections.

During that time, Clark-Sanchez claims Williams would threaten to rape her, ogle her while she was in the shower, and constantly ask for sex, including once with a homemade dildo he brought into the cell, the New York Post reported.

‘Mr. Williams… would hover menacingly over Ms. Clark’s bunk with an erection while touching himself,’ the suit alleges, according to the publication.

‘He would also display his erection to Ms. Clark against the wall and gesture towards it, saying how much he wanted her.

‘One night, Ms. Clark woke up and saw inmate Williams sitting on the floor next to her bed with his arms under her blanket, rubbing her genitals.’

Eventually, Williams was moved to a separate cell, but allegedly proceeded to seek out Clark-Sanchez while she was in the shower or bathroom and make perverted comments from the next stall.

‘He also started threatening her with violence if she complained about him again,’ the suit alleges.

It goes on to claim that prison officials ignored Clark-Sanchez’s concerns and discouraged her from filing official complaints.

The lawsuit also states that officials were aware of Williams’ prior sexual assault of a former female cellmate.

The prison maintained policies that Clark-Sanchez argues violate the constitutional rights of female inmates – including by housing biologically male prisoners with known histories of violence and sexual offenses in women’s facilities.

Arrest records obtained by the National Review show that at the age of 16, Williams s£xually ass@ulted her nine-year-old sister by rubbing her buttocks and vaginal area over her clothing.

She was arrested and charged with first-degree child molestation in 2006 and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault with s£xual motivation.

‘Chris said that he knew what he did was wrong, but he could not help it,’ the police report allegedly reads.

‘He said that his hormones were acting up. Chris said that [the child] was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.’

In a follow-up conversation with police, Williams’ father said she first molested her sister three years earlier, when the girl was just around six years old.

Williams was then convicted in 2009 and 2010 of failing to register as a sex offender.

In June 2012, Williams allegedly ass@ulted her girlfriend, and just a few months later, in September, Williams was accused of assaulting a male prison officer.

‘Williams stopped when he heard [the officer] “screaming like a little baby,”‘ a probable cause affidavit obtained by the National Review said.

‘He described [Officer] Barrett’s screams “like a death scream.”‘

The officer’s injuries included damage to his ear, which had to be cut open to relieve swelling, broken bones under his right cheek needing extensive stitching, a knocked out tooth and a nose so severely damaged it required emergency surgery to reconstruct, the outlet reports.

She was then convicted of second-degree assault.

Clark-Sanchez is now seeking damages for emotional distress, humiliation, and violations of her constitutional rights under the First, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments.