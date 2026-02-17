Transgender man accused of ‘s3xually ass@ulting girlfriend with prosthetic p3n!s

A court has heard that a transgender defendant is accused of s3xually ass@ulting a former girlfriend while wearing a prosthetic pen!s during their two-year relationship.

Zainab Jamshaid, 20, who was born female and identified as a man at the time of the alleged offences but now identifies as a woman again, is on trial at Hove Crown Court. Prosecutors say Jamshaid wore the prosthetic device at all times during the relationship and used it during alleged assaults, even when the complainant was crying and asking for it to stop.

Jurors were told the pair met at college and began what was initially described as a “perfect” relationship. The prosecution alleges the relationship deteriorated after the complainant discovered Jamshaid had been unfaithful with a former partner, leading to arguments and increasingly controlling behaviour.

The court heard allegations that during one dispute Jamshaid locked the woman in a bathroom for a day and strangled her. It is further alleged that Jamshaid struck her with a wine bottle, punched her repeatedly until she lost consciousness, and scratched a ‘Z’ into her leg. Prosecutor Sarah Lindop told the court: “It was as if marking her as his.”

The jury was told that one alleged assault involving the prosthetic device took place at a hotel in Woking in April 2023. The complainant told police that Jamshaid would “wear it at all times.” Describing the incident, Ms Lindop said: “The complainant had got out of the shower and defendant had started to kiss and touch her but then began getting aggressive.

“She told him to stop but to no effect. He told her to shut up and carried on. He had on him his prosthetic penis and that was when he used it on her. She was crying throughout this. She was saying no and asking him to stop.”

Another alleged assault is said to have taken place in October 2023. The complainant ended the relationship in February 2024, citing what she described as coercive and violent behaviour.

The court heard that on one occasion after the relationship had ended, Jamshaid allegedly entered her home and later assaulted her again despite her using a pre-agreed “safe word.” Ms Lindop told jurors: “She spoke of saying ‘No’, using the safe word but the defendant carrying on regardless and getting a some sort of thrill. “He was getting some sort of kick out of it.”

Jamshaid denies 14 charges, including assault by penetration, common assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour. The trial continues.