Travis Scott Fans In Milan Make The Ground Shake During Massive Show

Travis Scott is a superstar. He recently added more dates to his Circus Maximus Tour, which started as just a tour of the United States and United Kingdom but has since developed into a real world tour.

He will be in South America and Australia in September and October. On July 23, he was in Milan, Italy, in front of an estimated 80,000 fans. Scott’s November 2023 show at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium had an estimated 70,000 attendees, making this show in Milan the highest-attended show of the tour. By extension, it is the highest-attended show of Scott’s music career.

During a performance of “HYAENA,” the opening track from Scott’s latest album Utopia, fans made the ground shake. They were so loud and into the performance that locals thought the ground was shaking because of an earthquake.

This is not the first time that’s happened during a Travis Scott concert in Italy. In August 2023, Scott performed at the Circus Maximus in Rome, resulting in locals over there also thinking an earthquake was taking place. Scott’s shows are known for being rambunctious affairs as is. When combined with tens of thousands of some of his biggest fans, it’s easy to see why an earthquake would be the first thought residents had.

The Circus Maximus Tour is part of what has been a yearlong victory lap for Scott. The tour has reportedly grossed nearly $96 million with over a dozen shows remaining. That makes it one of the highest grossing tours for a rapper of all time. “FE!N,” a track from Utopia featuring Playboi Carti has taken on a life of its own. Most recently, WWE used it in promotional material for next year’s WrestleMania 41, a potential theme song for the event. He also played the song fifteen times straight during his stop at Madison Square Garden earlier in the tour, showing its popularity among his fanbase.

Away from music, Travis Scott’s work with Nike continues to be successful as well. He recently debuted a new colorway of his Jumpman Jack sneaker while on stage in Hamburg. Scott’s international fans now have a new bar to clear: can they be louder than Milan was? His tour continues through the end of October, so the next stops will have the opportunity to outdo his Italian fans.