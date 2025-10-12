Travis Scott joins elite list of global stars to fill up FNB Stadium



American rapper Travis Scott has officially joined the ranks of global superstars who have managed to fill up Johannesburg’s iconic FNB Stadium, delivering a sold-out performance last night, 11 October 2025 as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour.





The high-energy show drew tens of thousands of fans, reaffirming the venue’s status as Africa’s largest live entertainment arena.





Scott’s show follows in the footsteps of Chris Brown, who made history in December 2024 by selling out FNB Stadium two nights in a row during his Under the Influence Tour.





The back-to-back sellouts stunned the local entertainment industry, setting a new benchmark for international acts performing in South Africa.





While both American artists have proven their massive drawing power in the country, their success has also reignited debate about whether local performers can still command crowds of the same scale. Apart from Cassper Nyovest who managed to pack FNB Stadium, a venue with a capacity of nearly 95,000.





Despite a rain delay and heavy traffic around Nasrec, Travis Scott’s performance drew praise for its stage production, pyrotechnics, and raw intensity. Fans braved the weather, turning the concert into one of Johannesburg’s most talked-about nights of the year.





“Filling up FNB Stadium isn’t just about fame, it’s about logistics, timing, and a fanbase willing to show up in massive numbers,” said one industry insider. “Travis did it. Chris did it. And Cassper proved it can be done locally too.”