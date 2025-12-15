“TREAD CAREFULLY OVER BURKINA FASO”- PRESIDENT PUTIN WARNS NIGERIA

WARNS NIGERIA: “TREAD CAREFULLY OVER BURKINA FASO”



Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly issued a stark warning to Nigeria amid escalating regional tensions, urging Abuja to proceed with extreme caution in its dealings with Burkina Faso.





According to sources, the Kremlin has made it clear that Burkina Faso now holds major strategic value for Moscow, following deepening military and political ties between the two nations. Any hostile move against Ouagadougou, insiders say, would not go unnoticed in Moscow.

Russia’s influence across the Sahel has grown rapidly, with Burkina Faso emerging as a key ally in a region increasingly turning away from Western powers. The message from the Kremlin is said to be blunt: Burkina Faso is no longer standing alone.

As tensions simmer, analysts warn that the situation could redraw power lines in West Africa, placing Nigeria in a delicate diplomatic position. With global eyes fixed on the Sahel, one misstep could have consequences far beyond the region.