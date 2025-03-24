TREVOR MWAMBA IS STILL UNIP PRESIDENT- COURTS

UNITED NATIONAL INDEPENDENCE PARTY

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

“Sinking in a lawlessness space the aiding and abetting of law breakers in a country that subscribes to the rule of law.”

A month ago over 70 thugs led by Col Henry Muyoba Rtd and Rev Alfred Banda unlawfully and forcefully entered the UNIP party headquarters by breaking the locking system.



Rtd Col Muyoba who is under a court injuction to stop interfering in UNIP matters, has excelled in spreading misinformation and some individuals have fallen prey to his falsehoods and deceit. More concerning is when institutions like the Registrar of Societies are mislead and act on such misinformation as gospel truth when infact it is false.



Devoid of a shred of integrity and truth Rtd Col Henry Muyoba and Rev Alfred Banda have over the years pursuit a personalized agenda peddling wrong information to unsuspecting members of the general public. Despite writing timely successive correspondences to the office of the chief registrar on the legitimacy of Bishop Trevor S. M Mwamba as UNIP president, whose right to office is upheld by the courts of law; the registrar of societies deliberately chose to accept Muyoba’s misinformation presenting himself as president, contrary to records in the Registrar’s office. This erroneous act is in contempt of Court.



It is crucial for government institutions to scrutinize incorrect information as accepting the wrong information is not only unlawful but can be construed as aiding and abetting such acts.

This is can be destructive and sink Zambia in a lawless space where the rule of law because non existent. This will eventually obliterate the institutional memory of the country. Lies became truth and truth lies. The law of the jungle shall reign supreme.

Zambia’s history is at risk to manipulation by unscrupulous individual who lack morality and we as a nation can not allow ourselves to be managed by individuals who peddle misinformation.



Institutions like the Registrar of Socities are guardians of truth and values of integrity. As citizens we look to such institutions to protect our values from corrupting influences of people who are clearly on the wrong side of the law.

The unlawful break-in of Col Muyoba and his agents has since been reported to the police but no arrests have been made yet.

Our UNIP members are law abiding and the activities of Col Muyoba and his agents is provocative to our members who consider them an imposition on the party by outsiders.



The unlawful activities perpetuated by Col Muyoba and his agents are a direct affront to the core values of UNIP, which include discipline, love, equality, truth, justice, and fairness. We must put on record that Bishop Trevor Mwamba is a peaceful man of God and integrity and our members in respect of his leadership and shall uphold the values of UNIP in preserving our Party to build a better Zambia.

Let law and order prevail in Zambia.



Released by:

United National Independence Party

Cde Allan Friday Malawo

Deputy Secretary General

Contact #: +260 977 850269/955 829705

Email: allanfridaymalawo@gmail.com