Trevor Noah faces criticism for silence amid Trump’s unfounded white genocide claims on South Africa





South African comedian and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is under scrutiny for not addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent assertions of a “white genocide” in South Africa.





During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump presented misleading materials to support his claims, which have been widely debunked by fact-checkers and South African authorities.





Social media users have expressed disappointment over Noah’s silence, urging him to speak out against the misinformation. Given his South African heritage and international platform, many believe he has a responsibility to counteract such narratives.





As of now, Trevor Noah has not made a public statement regarding Trump’s remarks.