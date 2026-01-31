TREY NYONI SNUBS ZIMBABWE WARRIORS COACH!



Liverpool teen sensation Trey Nyoni has reportedly declined to meet Zimbabwe Warriors head coach Mario Marinica during the coach’s tour of England.

Marinica is in the UK to engage with locally based talent and scout potential internationals for the national team, but Nyoni, 18, is said to be keeping his distance.





Born in England to Zimbabwean parents, Nyoni is eligible to represent either nation at senior level. The highly rated midfielder has already featured for England’s youth sides and is reportedly holding out for a call-up to the Three Lions rather than committing to Zimbabwe for now.

https://youtu.be/sBXKUF288gw?si=peMxHPYqg95SND5z





Marinica’s tour is part of a wider effort to strengthen the Warriors with diaspora talent ahead of upcoming international competitions.

Nyoni’s decision raises fresh questions about Zimbabwe’s ability to lure top dual-nationality stars back to the national fold.



