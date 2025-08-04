Trial Begins in Battle for ECL Body

Pretoria-Monday 4th August 2025





The matter in which President Hakainde Hichilema wants the remains of Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to be repatriated to Zambia for funeral and burial comes up today in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Division, at a Special Motion in which the parties will argue the matter.





The State has argued that it is tradition and culture that former presidents are buried at a national monument, Embassy Park in Lusaka.





For this purpose the Attorney General of the Republic of Zambia, Mulilo Kabesha SC has sued the Widow, the Children and the family Spokesperson for the court to compel them to surrender the body to the State.





The Widow, Mama Esther Lungu and her children have argued that the Court action is misdirected as decisions of the funeral and burial of a deceased petson is a matter for the next-of-kin and the family as supported by tradition, culture, domestic and international law.





Activities have been seen with Hichilema’s forces coming together;

1. President Hakainde Hichilema using;

2. Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha.

3. Robert Chabinga, expelled Mafinga MP and Hichilema’s surrogate PF President.





4. Groupings called Progressive Forces of South Africa.



5. Zimbabwean rogue journalist Simbarashe Chikanza.



Judgment will be delivered on 18th August 2025.

PICTURES from south african high court:

Former First Lady Easter Lungu arrives at the High Court of Pretoria