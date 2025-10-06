Tribalism has never built a school or ended loadshedding – Antonio Mwanza

Tribalism has never built a school or ended loadshedding – Antonio



DPP leader Antonio Mwanza says tribalism has never benefited Zambians as it has never built a school, created jobs, reduced the price of mealie-meal or ended loadshedding in the country.





In a media statement, Mwanza argued that the destructive trend of tribalism was among the reasons founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda, in 1972, declared Zambia a one-party state.





He stated that Dr Kaunda feared, rightly, that tribal divisions—fueled by ambitious politicians—could tear apart the young nation.





“Yet, while his intentions were to preserve peace and unity, the underlying truth remains: it was not the people who divided Zambia; it was politicians who exploited tribe for political gain. Tribalism has never benefited the ordinary Zambian.

It has never built a school, created a job, reduced the cost of mealie meal, or ended load-shedding. It has never improved a farmer’s yield, lowered the cost of transport, or provided clean water. Instead, it



