Kalusha Bwalya





TRIBUTE COLONEL BRIGHTWELL BANDA

28th August 2022

My sincere and deepest sympathies go out to the family of Coach Colonel Brightwell Banda. Remembering his wonderful soul and spirit. He was a true leader, putting his heart and soul into his teams. He laid the foundation for the KK11 and its success. He worked in silence but he let his success do the talking.

I have great memories of the time we have spent together as a team, with him at the helm. He instilled togetherness and the team was like a ‘family’. He made us believe in ourselves, We had that winners mentality, together with discipline, like a true soldier. Values which we had to work on each and every day.

Colonel Brightwell Banda was an astute coach who knew exactly what he wanted. He transformed the team into winners. His motivation of preparation and determination was what shaped my formative years with the Zambian National soccer Team. I could not have had a better start in my National football career, with a Mentor like the Colonel.

He chose and was in charge of big players in every position, ably led by Captain Jones Chilengi, Zambia won its first senior tournament in 1984 at the East And Central Africa Cup beating Malawi in the finals on penalties. Lucky Msiska, Jones Chilengi and I scoring the penalties to lift one of Zambia’ first senior tournaments, winning 3-0. Under the Colonel’s leadership, this team later went on to qualify for my first ever Africa Cup of Nations 1986 in Egypt.

The team Coach Colonel Banda led was formed by an array of stars which included goalkeeper Efford Chabala, Kapambwe Mulenga, Ashios Melu, Captain Jones Chilengi, Jericho Shinde, Derby Makinka, Jack Chanda, Michael Chabala, Charles Musonda to name but a few. The team was a strong, close knit unit. Our coach, certainly knew how to prepare his troops for battle.

He might be gone, but he will never be forgotten. He made an indelible mark on my career and the Zambian game as a whole.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.