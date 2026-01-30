TROUBLE IN KOPULANDE’s HOME



…as People’s Party expells two…



PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 January 2026

PEOPLE’S PARTY ANNOUNCES EXPULSION OF MS. AGNESS

KAWANDAMI AND MR. CARLSON CHINGWENGWEZI FOR GROSS

MISCONDUCT



The People’s Party wishes to formally inform the Zambian public, its members,

supporters, and all stakeholders that Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson

Chingwengwezi have been expelled from the People’s Party with

immediate effect, following findings of gross misconduct that are

demonstrably prejudicial to the unity, discipline, constitutional order, and

reputation of the Party.



The decision was taken on 29 January 2026 by members of the Party’s National

Executive Committee led by the Party President, Dr. Sebastian C. Kopulande,

acting in accordance with the authority vested in his office under Articles

14 and 25 of the People’s Party Constitution, after conclusive findings that

the two individuals jointly and individually engaged in serious violations of Party

rules and leadership authority.



GROUNDS FOR EXPULSION

The expulsions arise from established findings that Ms. Kawandami and Mr.

Chingwengwezi engaged in the following acts:



1. Organisation of an Unauthorised Assembly

The two were involved in planning and organising a gathering purporting

to be an official People’s Party National Conference scheduled for 31

January 2026, without the knowledge, approval, or authority of the

Office of the Party President or the National Executive Committee.



2. Defiance of Party Leadership and Lack of Financial Accountability

When formally questioned regarding the sources of funding for their

activities, they refused to provide the required information, displaying open

insubordination. This raises very serious concerns about transparency,

accountability, and the existence of parallel or unauthorised funding

sources within the Party whose purpose is to destabilize the Party and

undermine its capacity to put up a strong showing in the forthcoming

general elections.



3. Usurpation of Constitutional Authority

Without mandate, consultation, or approval from the Party’s lawful

organs, they participated in drafting and proposing amendments to the

Party Constitution, constituting a direct attempt to subvert established

constitutional processes and undermine legitimate Party leadership.



4. Systematic Undermining of Party Unity and Structure

Their actions, taken collectively, amounted to a sustained pattern of

conduct intended to foment factionalism, erode central authority, and

destabilise the Party’s organisational structure, contrary to the letter and

spirit of the Party Constitution.



EFFECT OF THE DECISION

As a result of their expulsion:

• Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson Chingwengwezi cease to

be members of the People’s Party;

• They are stripped of all Party positions, titles, or committee

memberships, if any;



• They are prohibited from representing themselves as members,

officials, or agents of the People’s Party in any capacity

whatsoever;

• They are barred from convening, attending, or participating in any

Party meetings, functions, or activities, including any gathering

purporting to be an official Party conference;

• Any breach of these directives will result in appropriate legal action,

which may include civil or criminal proceedings.



PARTY POSITION

The People’s Party wishes to emphasise that this action is taken to protect the

Party’s unity. It reflects the Party’s unwavering commitment to:

• Constitutionalism and internal democracy;

• Organisational discipline and unity of purpose;

• Transparency, accountability, and respect for lawful authority;



• Protecting the integrity and credibility of the Party, especially at a critical

moment in Zambia’s democratic process.

The Party remains firmly focused on its national mission of restoring dignity,

unity, and economic empowerment for all Zambians, as articulated in its

Manifesto.



PUBLIC NOTICE

The general public and the Office of the Registrar of Societies are

hereby formally notified that Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson

Chingwengwezi do not represent the People’s Party in any capacity

whatsoever, effective 29 January 2026.

Issued by:

People’s Party

Office of the President

Lusaka, Zambi