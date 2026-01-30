TROUBLE IN KOPULANDE’s HOME
…as People’s Party expells two…
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
30 January 2026
PEOPLE’S PARTY ANNOUNCES EXPULSION OF MS. AGNESS
KAWANDAMI AND MR. CARLSON CHINGWENGWEZI FOR GROSS
MISCONDUCT
The People’s Party wishes to formally inform the Zambian public, its members,
supporters, and all stakeholders that Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson
Chingwengwezi have been expelled from the People’s Party with
immediate effect, following findings of gross misconduct that are
demonstrably prejudicial to the unity, discipline, constitutional order, and
reputation of the Party.
The decision was taken on 29 January 2026 by members of the Party’s National
Executive Committee led by the Party President, Dr. Sebastian C. Kopulande,
acting in accordance with the authority vested in his office under Articles
14 and 25 of the People’s Party Constitution, after conclusive findings that
the two individuals jointly and individually engaged in serious violations of Party
rules and leadership authority.
GROUNDS FOR EXPULSION
The expulsions arise from established findings that Ms. Kawandami and Mr.
Chingwengwezi engaged in the following acts:
1. Organisation of an Unauthorised Assembly
The two were involved in planning and organising a gathering purporting
to be an official People’s Party National Conference scheduled for 31
January 2026, without the knowledge, approval, or authority of the
Office of the Party President or the National Executive Committee.
2. Defiance of Party Leadership and Lack of Financial Accountability
When formally questioned regarding the sources of funding for their
activities, they refused to provide the required information, displaying open
insubordination. This raises very serious concerns about transparency,
accountability, and the existence of parallel or unauthorised funding
sources within the Party whose purpose is to destabilize the Party and
undermine its capacity to put up a strong showing in the forthcoming
general elections.
3. Usurpation of Constitutional Authority
Without mandate, consultation, or approval from the Party’s lawful
organs, they participated in drafting and proposing amendments to the
Party Constitution, constituting a direct attempt to subvert established
constitutional processes and undermine legitimate Party leadership.
4. Systematic Undermining of Party Unity and Structure
Their actions, taken collectively, amounted to a sustained pattern of
conduct intended to foment factionalism, erode central authority, and
destabilise the Party’s organisational structure, contrary to the letter and
spirit of the Party Constitution.
EFFECT OF THE DECISION
As a result of their expulsion:
• Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson Chingwengwezi cease to
be members of the People’s Party;
• They are stripped of all Party positions, titles, or committee
memberships, if any;
• They are prohibited from representing themselves as members,
officials, or agents of the People’s Party in any capacity
whatsoever;
• They are barred from convening, attending, or participating in any
Party meetings, functions, or activities, including any gathering
purporting to be an official Party conference;
• Any breach of these directives will result in appropriate legal action,
which may include civil or criminal proceedings.
PARTY POSITION
The People’s Party wishes to emphasise that this action is taken to protect the
Party’s unity. It reflects the Party’s unwavering commitment to:
• Constitutionalism and internal democracy;
• Organisational discipline and unity of purpose;
• Transparency, accountability, and respect for lawful authority;
• Protecting the integrity and credibility of the Party, especially at a critical
moment in Zambia’s democratic process.
The Party remains firmly focused on its national mission of restoring dignity,
unity, and economic empowerment for all Zambians, as articulated in its
Manifesto.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The general public and the Office of the Registrar of Societies are
hereby formally notified that Ms. Agness Kawandami and Mr. Carlson
Chingwengwezi do not represent the People’s Party in any capacity
whatsoever, effective 29 January 2026.
Issued by:
People’s Party
Office of the President
Lusaka, Zambi