TRUCK BASHES AMBULANCE WITH PATIENT….

A female patient in an Emergency Zambia National Service – ZNS Ambulance cheated death at the Choma General Hospital road junction Saturday evening, around 18:00 Hours.

The accident involved a north bound DAF truck loaded with scrap metal destined for Kafue, driven by Mangisani Moonga of Monze and a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number ZNS 45 C operated by a ZNS officer.

When asked by a Byta FM Zambia News crew which was about 100 meters away from the scene of the accident to state what had happened, the truck driver explained that the ambulance made an emergency turn in front of his freight.

He lamented that the officer from ZNS did not consider that the truck was in motion, adding that there was no alarm to alert him that the ambulance was coming.

The ZNS driver declined to comment on the matter.

The patient was later rushed to the hospital using another vehicle.

But an eye witness who spoke off record says he heard an alarm from the ambulance, which made vehicles to beam their hazard lights.

He however narrates that the ambulance was moving too fast and miscalculated the distance as the truck had already crossed the junction.

Later, traffic officers from the Zambia Police Service came to the scene.

According to Road Traffic and Safety Agency rule number 221 on emergency vehicles, it is the duty of every driver to stop or give way to emergency vehicles such as an ambulances and fire engines