TRUCK DRIVER MISSING FOLLOWING THEFT OF COPPER CONCENTRATE

A Zambian Truck Driver’s whereabouts are unknown after stealing copper concentrate which was in transit valued at U$80,280.15 property of ZAM FASTEST LOGISTICS LIMITED.

Brief facts are that on 28 December at 11:30 hours, the driver identified as Goodson Mutemela of Zanimuone area being the driver of a shacman truck registration number AIC 1642ZM and Trailer number BAL 2889ZM laden with copper concentrate, started off from Kasumbalesa boarder enroute to Durban in South Africa.

He made a stop over at Chambishi around 01 hours for just 30 minutes then proceeded with the journey up to Kabwata area along Ndola-Kabwe road in Masaiti district where the said truck made another stop over around 03:12 hours.

The said truck never moved from that point. The GPS was disconnected which in turn prompted the manager of the company Wang He a 31 year old Chinese national also of Lusaka 9 miles to make inquiries over the said truck.

On December 30, 2022 the manager noticed that the truck was still stationed somewhere around Kabwata area along ndola kapiri road with the GPS still disconnected.

However, yesterday on December 31 2022, the manager whilst on inquiries spotted the truck parked at kabwata area along Ndola-kapiri road in Masaiti district, just near Kafulafuta weighbridge abandoned, with the said copper concentrate missing.

The driver was nowhere to be seen but the truck was found with the keys inside the truck and the doors were not locked.

The matter was reported to the police who in turn visited the scene and found the said truck parked at kabwata area at mupapa junction, with the trailer empty, with no driver.

Documents for the copper concerntrate were found inside the truck, bearing the name of the driver whose phone was tried but is switched off.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba who confirmed the theft to Mafken FM radio says a Docket of case has been opened and investigations instituted.

Mr. Mweemba has since advised the owners of copper or transporters to engage security as escorts because the goods that are carried are very expensive and have ready market to be let alone with drivers.

Mafkeng