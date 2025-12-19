TRUCK DRIVERS TO HALT ZAMBIA–DRC BORDER CROSSINGS OVER RISING KILLINGS





By Cecilia Zyambo



The Southern Africa Truck Drivers Association has announced that it will proceed with stopping trucks from crossing the border between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, effective tomorrow, Saturday, the 20th of 2025.





Association Secretary General Jackson Banda has told Phoenix News that the decision is intended to protect truck drivers from the growing security threats they face while operating in the DRC, where reports of violent attacks and killings of drivers have continued to rise.





Mr. Banda cited the latest incident involving a driver identified as Martin Chivanga, who was reportedly killed on 14 december, describing the situation as alarming.





He stated that the Association has been forced to take protective action, alleging that both the Zambian and Congolese governments have failed to put in place adequate measures to guarantee the safety of drivers, leaving them with no choice but to halt cross-border operations until the issue is addressed.



PHOENIX NEWS