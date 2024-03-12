Trudeau discusses problem with Haiti’s departing prime minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked with Haiti’s Prime Minister about the problems the country is facing with safety, politics, and helping people.

The PMO said Trudeau talked to Ariel Henry about the bad situation in Haiti and said that Canada has been supporting Haitian solutions for a long time.

Henry said on Tuesday that he will quit his job when a new group to run the country is set up.

Henry cannot go back to his own country because it is not safe. There are a lot of criminal gangs causing trouble and the main airports are closed in Haiti’s capital.

Representative and some humanitarian organizations took place to discuss the current situation in the Caribbean. Ambassador and the United States secretary of state met in Jamaica on Monday to figure out how to help Haiti during the crisis. Henry stayed in Puerto Rico for the meeting, as reported by the U. SThe state department was helping the person go back to Haiti when it’s possible.

Trudeau talked to Henry about how important it is for all the important people in Haiti to agree on a plan for fair elections and bringing back democracy.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Henry confirmed the strong connection between Canada and Haiti, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Quebec has a lot of people from Haiti, about 140,000 of them.

Many people from Haiti who live in Montreal are concerned about their family and friends because of the violent attacks in Haiti’s capital. Wedne Colin’s family had to leave their homes multiple times to find a safe place away from armed gangs who have taken over Port-au-Prince.

The United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that the United States will give another $100 million to help send a group of countries’ soldiers to Haiti.

In the past, the US has asked Canada to lead a military mission, but Trudeau said it’s not certain it would make the country more stable.

Blinken said the US will give $33 million to help and support the people in Haiti, and also revealed a plan that Caribbean leaders and all parties involved in Haiti’s politics have agreed to, in order to make the change in leadership happen faster. They want to create a group to choose the new president.