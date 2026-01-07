TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DEMANDS VENEZUELA CUT ALL TIES WITH RUSSIA, CHINA, AND IRAN



The price of cooperation is becoming clear.





The Trump administration is pressuring Venezuela’s interim government to sever all ties with foreign adversaries and exclusively partner with the U.S. on oil exports.





The demands:



Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated U.S. goals include expelling Iran from the region and dismantling ties with Russia, China, and Cuba.





Trump announced Tuesday that Venezuela will turn over 30-50 million barrels of crude to the U.S., specifically noting the intent to “get the Chinese out of their oil fields, or the Russians.”





U.S. oil majors are being invited to rebuild Venezuela’s infrastructure and will be reimbursed through the oil they extract.





The leverage:



The naval blockade initiated in December 2025 remains in place.



The administration believes Venezuela will run out of money within weeks without cooperation, leaving the interim government unable to pay security forces.





What’s at stake for adversaries:



-China: Currently buys 430,000 barrels per day from Venezuela.



Still owed billions from “loan-for-oil” deals. Faces potential default.





-Russia: State-owned Roszarubezhneft holds rights to fields with an estimated 2.3 billion barrels.





Those assets could be seized or marginalized.



-Cuba: Faces total collapse of subsidized oil imports.





The response:



China called it “hegemonic.”



Russia offered “solidarity” but no military assets.



Brazil’s Lula said the U.S. “crossed an unacceptable line.”





The administration calls it “America First” energy policy.



The “Donroe Doctrine” in action.



Source: Bloomberg / ABC