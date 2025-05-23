Trump administration ends Harvard’s ability to enrol international students





(BBC) The Trump administration has moved to end Harvard’s ability to enrol international students, escalating a standoff with America’s oldest university.





Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X that the administration had revoked Harvard’s “Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law.”





“Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country,” she wrote.



Harvard called the move “unlawful” in a statement.





“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host our international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably,” the university said.





“We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.”





The Trump administration’s decisions could affect thousands of international students who study at the university.



Over 6,700 international students were enrolled at the institution last academic year, university data shows, making up 27% of its student body.





The White House has demanded Harvard make changes to hiring, admissions and teaching practices to help fight antisemitism on campus.





It has threatened to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status and freeze billions of dollars in government grants.





Harvard earlier said it had taken many steps to address antisemitism, and that demands were an effort to regulate the university’s “intellectual conditions”.