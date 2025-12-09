The Trump administration has revoked 85,000 visas across all categories since January, according to a State Department official. This number is more than double the revocations seen in the previous year and includes over 8,000 student visas.

This surge in cancellations is part of a wider push by the administration to both target immigrants already in the United States and restrict new arrivals.

The State Department official stated that criminal offenses accounted for “almost half of the revocations in the past year,” specifically citing offenses such as driving under the influence (DUI), assaults, and theft. For the remaining revocations, the department has previously pointed to other factors, including visa expirations and alleged “support for terrorism.”

The high number of revocations follows a State Department announcement in August about plans to implement “continuous vetting” for all of the more than 55 million foreigners holding valid US visas.

This vetting process includes reviewing “all available information,” such as law enforcement and immigration records, or any other information indicating a potential ineligibility. The administration has significantly broadened the criteria for visa scrutiny and denial under President Donald Trump’s second term.

These actions have raised First Amendment concerns, particularly as officials have targeted international students active in protests against the war in Gaza. Administration officials have accused some students of antisemitism and supporting terrorism, and the State Department said it had revoked some visas from those who allegedly “celebrated” Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Further new policies include: for H-1B Visas, the State Department can deny visas for highly skilled workers to those who worked on tasks like content moderation and fact-checking, following a policy announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to restrict visas from foreign nationals who “censor” Americans; for Student Visas, embassies and consulates were directed in June to vet applicants for “hostile attitudes towards our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

Under this new guidance, applicants are asked to set their social media profiles to public, with limited online visibility potentially “construed as an effort to evade or hide certain activity.”

In addition to the State Department’s denial and revocation policies, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has intensified its enforcement efforts.

These actions include carrying out aggressive detention and deportation campaigns, essentially freezing refugee resettlement and announcing a review of all refugees admitted under the Biden administration.

Furthermore, the administration restricted travel to the US from 19 countries earlier this year, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem reportedly recommending that list be increased to between 30 to 32 countries