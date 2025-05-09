Trump Administration in Talks with Rwanda to Accept U.S. Deportees

The Trump administration is in active talks with Rwanda to accept deportees from the U.S., including individuals from Africa and other countries. The agreement is still being negotiated, with financial terms and other key details expected to be discussed in the coming weeks.U.S. and Rwandan officials have confirmed the ongoing negotiations, according to CBS News. Rwanda could soon begin accepting migrants who are not its own nationals, as part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to send deportees to third countries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has supported this approach, saying the further deportees are sent,

Rwanda’s experience with past deportation deals makes it a likely partner. A Rwandan official confirmed that the country had already accepted an Iraqi national deported by the U.S. Rwanda also previously made a similar agreement with the U.K., though it was later canceled by Britain’s new leadership.

The U.S. has made similar arrangements with other countries, including El Salvador, Mexico, and Panama. These countries have agreed to take deportees who are not their own citizens, often in exchange for financial compensation or other support.

The Rwanda talks come as the U.S. continues to work on a peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rubio also praised Trump’s envoy to Africa, Massad Boulos, for his role in the region, including peace talks and economic efforts.