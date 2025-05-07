Trump administration offers unauthorized immigrants $1,000 to leave the country

The Trump administration has announced a new initiative offering $1,000 in financial assistance and travel support to undocumented migrants who choose to voluntarily leave the United States, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In a statement, DHS described self-deportation as “the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest.” The program is being facilitated through the CBP One mobile application.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest. DHS is now offering financial travel assistance and a stipend to support voluntary return through the CBP Home App,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Immigration enforcement remains a key focus of Donald Trump’s presidency and re-election campaign. However, officials acknowledge that deportations are expensive. DHS estimates the cost of arresting, detaining, and deporting a person without legal status at approximately $17,000.

The agency noted that the new stipend program costs significantly less and has already been used. “An individual who entered the country under the Biden administration recently took advantage of the initiative to return to Honduras on a flight from Chicago,” DHS reported. “Additional flights are scheduled in the coming weeks.”

Since Trump returned to office on January 20, his administration has deported approximately 152,000 people. That figure is lower than the 195,000 deportations recorded from February to April last year under the Biden administration.