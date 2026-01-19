BREAKING: Trump admits in a jaw-dropping letter to Norway’s Prime Minister that he’s threatening to seize Greenland because he’s upset that he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize.





We have entered full-blown mad king territory…



“Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump began in his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.





The letter was reported by Nick Schifrin of PBS News, who revealed that it was forwarded to “multiple European ambassadors in Washington.”





“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” Trump continued. “There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”





“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT” he concluded.





Where do we even begin with this insanity? To point out the least important part first, the government of Norway has no say in who receives the Nobel Peace Prize. The award is decided by the Nobel Institute, which is located in Norway but is an independent entity.





Moving on to the meat of the matter, Trump admitting that he’s less interested in peace now because he was denied the peace prize should be grounds for impeachment or even removal under the 25th Amendment. These are the words of a lunatic dictator. He is clearly profoundly mentally unwell and is now threatening to invade a NATO nation because of a petty, personal perception that he was slighted.





To point out the painfully obvious, none of this in the best interests of the United States. We can already station as many troops and military assets in Greenland as we like under NATO agreements. Trump is alienating us from our closest allies and starting another destructive trade war because he’s angry that Barack Obama, a Black man, received an award that he’s been denied.





It’s no longer enough that we simply remove Trump from office. He needs to be prosecuted and locked up for the rest of his life as punishment for this never-ending crime spree.



Source: Occupy Democrats