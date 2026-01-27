Trump agrees to pull ICE out of Minnesota to allow cops investigate after ICE agent k!lled a nurse

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly agreed to pull ICE agents out of Minnesota and allow local cops to investigate a protester’s k!lling by federal agents.

The President held a phone call with the state’s governor on Monday following the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse who was shot de@d by agents during protests against the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Tim Walz’s office said: ‘The President agreed that he would talk to his Department of Homeland Security about ensuring the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is able to conduct an independent investigation, as would ordinarily be the case.

‘The President also agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and working with the state in a more coordinated fashion on immigration enforcement regarding violent criminals.’

Trump’s call with Walz comes after the President last night blamed Pretti’s death on ‘Democrat-ensued chaos’. He has accused Walz of standing by while violent mobs attack ICE agents and threatened to deploy troops under the Insurrection Act.

But the President has privately expressed concerns about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, reports say, and on Monday, he sidelined the MAGA loyalist, ordering Tom Homan to lead the ICE operation in Minnesota.

‘I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there,’ Trump wrote on Truth Social. ‘Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me.’

Pretti, an ICU nurse, was sh0t and k!lled by a U.S. Border Patrol agent while filming federal officers on a Minneapolis street.

The officer’s operation was targeting Jose Huerta-Chuma, an illegal immigrant with a criminal history including domestic assault for intentional conflict bodily harm, disorderly conduct, and driving without a valid license.

The Minneapolis sho0ting of Pretti also marked the second de@th that happened in a confrontation between federal immigration officers and civilians in the city.

Renee Good was sh0t and k!lled on Jan. 7 by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent during a different operation.