Trump already ‘bored’ with his own  war and wants out-report

Trump is reportedly losing patience with his own war that he started in Iran and wants it to end as soon as possible, according to a new report.

According to a Friday article by The Atlantic, an outside advisor to Trump said that the president is “bored” with the war.

“Others believe he is frustrated at Iran’s intransigence,” the Atlantic reported. “Trump is reluctant to resume hostilities,” aides and advisors told The Atlantic. One advisor told The Atlantic that Trump would like “to tamp down any military action ahead of his trip to Beijing next week.”

According to The Atlantic, Trump is going to have to wait longer than that to get out of his mess in Iran because “a number of experts have forecast that Iran can withstand pressure from the blockade for months, not weeks.” The Atlantic article mentioned a U.S. intelligence assessment for policymakers that suggested “Iran could make it at least three of four more months” with the Strait of Hormuz closed.

Trump has already tried to declare a win in Iran, but he’s also struggled to uphold ceasefires or the short-lived attempt to escort ships through the backed-up Strait of Hormuz. Advisors and aides told The Atlantic that Trump “is convinced that he can sell any sort of agreement as a win,” but as of Friday, “Washington is still waiting for Iran to respond to the latest offering.”

Part of the problem for Trump is “the U.S. has largely exhausted its list of significant military targets,” advisors said to The Atlantic, which added that “to continue to escalate, which is Trump’s signature move, he’d have to threaten civilian targets.”

On top of that, “American officials privately admit that, with Iran’s leadership fractured, they’re not sure with whom they are negotiating,” according to The Atlantic.

A pair of outside advisors told The Atlantic that Trump sold the Iran war as “another Venezuela” that would wrap up quickly.