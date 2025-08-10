Trump already handed Putin a ‘great gift’ before Alaska meeting- former Ambassador Michael McFaul.

Donald Trump’s agreement to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska next week is the culmination of a series of wins the president is handing the Russian strongman, claimed former Ambassador Michael McFaul.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” the diplomat would took great pains to explain he is worried about what Trump will agree to during with regard to Ukraine and after the meeting, explaining, “I’m also worried about the erratic nature of the president of the United States today. So he did say all those things. and then his special envoy goes to Moscow a few days ago, and suddenly the tone has changed. So I hope he’ll remember his frustration there and i hope he won’t roll into the meeting with Putin, you know, thinking that he’s got a new relationship with him.”

“I would just say this generally, the president personalizes bilateral relations with the rest of the world all the time, and he thinks that a good meeting is some kind of outcome,” he elaborated. “A good meeting is a means to some other end that is good for the American people, and it’s good for the free world. and oftentimes President Trump gets that mixed up. I hope he doesn’t get that mixed up in Alaska.”

As for Putin he added, “I’ve watched him. ‘I’ve been in the room with him, he is good at this and President Trump better prepare. He better not just wing it and think that it’s all going to work out, because it will not. This, he needs to take very seriously and he’s already in the hole. I want to emphasize: he’s already in the hole, he already has given Putin this great gift of inviting him to the United States of America and standing next to him, so he better be thinking hard about what we get in return.”